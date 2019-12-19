GORHAM, Maine — A violent rampage over the weekend of December 14, left one man dead and several others injured across the towns of Freeport, Scarborough, and West Bath.

Quinton Hanna, 22, of Freeport is the man accused for this rampage. Hanna has been charged, and he saw his second day in court Thursday.

Our partners at the Portland Press Herald discovered this violence would not be Hanna's first run-in with the law due to violent acts.

The Press Herald interviewed Sierra Eichner.

Eichner is now 22-years-old, and told them she was a freshman at the University of Southern Maine in Gorham when she was cornered and touched inappropriately by Quinton Hanna.

She lived in Upton-Hastings Hall when she told the Press Herald, "Coming down the hall were two rowdy men. No one knew who they were, no one had seen them.”

Within only hours, Hanna was arrested and charged with unlawful sexual touching, trespassing and disorderly conduct, according to court records sought out by the Portland Press Herald.

Eichner said in her interview that it was among the scariest nights of her life.

Hanna pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity, and in 2017 a judge agreed to an expedited mental examination to determine whether he was competent to face the charges in the case. The case lasted until early 2019.

Read the full article by the Portland Press Herald here.

