PORTLAND, Maine — Police at the University of Southern Maine are searching for a man who reportedly exposed himself to two female students on campus Thursday morning.

USM officials say a man sitting in a truck when he called two different female students over and then exposed himself around 9:15 a.m. on October 10.

The first incident happened on University Way outside of Corthell Hall and the second happened moments later on Campus Avenue near Philippi Hall

The man is described as a white male in his 30s with dark slicked-back hair possibly pulled back into a hair bun on top, possibly shaved on the sides, wearing a dark-colored utility or mechanic’s jacket.

USM officials say the man was driving a dark grey or black, mid-2000s Chevy or GMC pickup truck with lots of rust on the fenders around the wheels, bearing a Maine registration plate ending in “E” or “UE”.

USM police were in the area and immediately responded to the reports but say despite a thorough check of the entire campus and surrounding areas they could not find the suspicious pickup.

Gorham Police also responed but were not able to locate the truck in question either, according to USM officials.

Anyone with information is asked to call USM Public Safety at 780-5211.

