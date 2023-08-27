US Marshals Service: 'Armed and dangerous white supremacist' arrested in New Hampshire

Christopher Palermo, 57, of Danbury, New Hampshire was arrested after a weeks-long investigation.

Example video title will go here for this video

CONCORD, N.H. — The U.S. Marshals Service says an "armed and dangerous white supremacist" has been arrested Saturday after a weeks-long investigation.

Christopher Palermo, 57, of Danbury, New Hampshire may now be facing sex offender registration violation and firearms charges in connection with his arrest at a Wilmont, New Hampshire residence, according to a news release from the U.S. Marshals Service.

The Marshals Service said Palermo was hiding on Kearsarge Valley Road in Wilmont when local police and state troopers found him outside a residence at approximately 1:20 p.m.

Officials said he was immediately compliant with officers' orders.

"Palermo is a felon as a result of being convicted in 2012 for aggravated felonious sexual assault on a minor. As a result, Palermo is prohibited from carrying a firearm and must register as a sex offender," the release said.

Palermo was reportedly found in possession of firearms and was determined to have never reported to New Hampshire police and performed his initial sex offender registration after being released from jail this year.