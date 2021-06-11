U.S. Marshal's 'Fugitive of the Week' arrested while drinking with underagers in Saco

Hunter Eaton, 21, of New Hampshire, was arrested on multiple outstanding warrants by Saco police Friday night.

SACO, Maine — Saco police arrested this week's U.S. Marshal's Fugitive of the Week Friday afternoon.

According to a press release from U.S. Marshal's New Hampshire Joint Fugitive Task Force, Hunter Eaton, 21, who has ties to both Saco and Rochester, New Hampshire, was wanted on multiple arrest warrants in New Hampshire, including in Strafford County for failing to appear on charges involving the theft of multiple firearms and a Rockingham County warrant for bail violations on an ongoing burglary case. Eaton also has a list of warrants issued by the Rochester and Somersworth N.H. Police Departments.

Saco police responded to a report of underages drinking in a store parking lot on Main Street, U.S. Marshals said. The only adult present was "Hunter Fagan," which is a known alias used by Hunter Eaton.

Officials were able to confirm Eaton's identity and arrested him without incident on his multiple outstanding arrest warrants.

Eaton was booked into the York County Jail, where he will be held without bail as a fugitive from justice on his N.H. warrants. After court in Maine, he will return to New Hampshire to deal with his other cases.