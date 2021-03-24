U.S. Marshal's 'Fugitive of the Week' arrested Monday in Lewiston

Joshua Joseph George, 39, of Somersworth, NH, is charged with violating bail conditions while awaiting trial on charges of conspiracy to distribute fentanyl

LEWISTON, Maine — A New Hampshire man listed as the U.S. Marshal's Office Fugitive of the Week was arrested Monday in Lewiston by the Maine Violent Offenders Task Force.

Joshua Joseph George, 39, of Somersworth, New Hampshire, was wanted on a federal arrest warrant charging him with violation of bail conditions for the second time while awaiting trial on a charge of conspiracy too distribute a controlled drug, fentanyl, according to a release from the U.S. Marshal's New Hampshire Joint Fugitive Task Force.

Members of the task force arrested George in November 2020 as he hid on the roof of an apartment building, according to the release. He was released on bail and ordered to attend treatment for drug addiction, but fled the treatment center, resulting in a new warrant for his arrest.

Over the weekend, U.S. Marshals in New Hampshire received multiple tips that George was in Lewiston and forwarded the information to the Maine Violent Offenders Task Force, according to the release.