The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Tahoma and its crew returned to Kittery on Thursday after a 70-day counter-drug patrol in the eastern Pacific Ocean.

Tahoma's crew seized about 700 pounds of cocaine, valued at $12.5 million, while working with an armed helicopter interdiction tactical squadron MH-65 aircraft.

The crew also worked with several other Coast Guard units to detain 27 suspected traffickers and intercept 9,600 pounds of cocaine and 640 pounds of marijuana.

“The crew was outstanding in executing the counter-drug mission in support of Operation Martillo,” Cmdr. Michael Sarnowski, commanding officer of Tahoma, said. “I sincerely appreciate the contributions and professionalism from our detached teams while on this deployment.”

Tahoma’s crew traveled through the Panama Canal to conduct counter-drug operations under the tactical control of the Joint Interagency Task Force South in support of Operation Martillo. The operation involves 20 participating nations working together to counter transnational organized crime networks and illicit trafficking in the waters along Central America.

Tahoma is a 270-foot medium endurance cutter with a crew of 100. They conduct maritime enforcement and homeland security missions in support of Coast Guard operations throughout the Western Hemisphere.

RELATED: 35 arrested after multiple drug busts across Maine, New Hampshire border

RELATED: Maine State Police arrest 2 fugitives from New Hampshire; both found hiding in closets

RELATED: Biddeford man who jumped from second story window to flee drug arrest now sentenced to 6 years in prison

RELATED: 3 people from Maine charged for meth; MDEA seizes $60k in drugs

RELATED: Two Maine men found passed out in running car charged with trafficking fentanyl, other drugs