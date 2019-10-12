MIAMI — UPS drivers nationwide took a moment of silence to honor the driver who was killed the last week.

Miami's local Teamsters Union tweeted on Sunday asking UPS drivers to pull over and turn on their four-way flashers in UPS employee's Frank Ordonez's honor.

The moment of silence began at 5 p.m today.

According to authorities, two cousins, identified as Lamar Alexander and Ronnie Jerome Hill, robbed a jewelry store Thursday and seized Ordonez's UPS truck before firing at pursuing officers who eventually shot the robbers.

UPS told CBS Miami that Ordonez had been with the company for five years, but it was his first day driving the truck.

Ordonez was not the only victim in the shootout. An innocent bystander, who has not yet been identified, died after possibly being hit by a bullet fired by police.