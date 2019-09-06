TRENTON, MAINE, Maine — The search has ended for a wanted man in Trenton. Authorities say James Berube committed crimes in Washington County. They confirmed he was taken into custody before 7:30 p.m. Sunday.

Earlier Sunday, the Hancock County Sheriff's Department said Berube was seen driving a stolen pickup truck in Ellsworth by local police. Officers pursued Berube into the town of Trenton where they say he left the truck he was driving and ran into the woods.

The multi-agency search involved the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office, the Mount Desert / Bar Harbor Police Department, Ellsworth Police, Marine Patrol, the Maine Warden Service, Maine State Police, the Maine State Fire Marshal’s Office, and the Maine Forrest Service. Authorities remained on scene for much of the afternoon and early evening trying to locate Berube.

According to the sheriff's office, Berube is being held for failure to stop for an officer, eluding, and driving to endanger. They say these charges were the result of an incident earlier Sunday which started in Ellsworth and ended in Trenton although they did not provide more detail.

Berube was taken to the Hancock County Jail.