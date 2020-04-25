HIRAM, Maine — Police have swarmed a home in Hiram on Tripptown Rd.

Reports say police have been at the residence since at least 11 p.m. Friday night.

Law enforcement officials have not said what the scene is, but NEWS CENTER Maine Photojournalist Sebastian Bennage noted there are several law enforcement agencies there.

Maine Department of Public Safety Spokesperson told the Portland Press Herald, "There is no danger to the public," but roads around the scene have been shut down.

Bennage said he heard what sounded like gunfire and a loud boom.

Officials are expected to update the press on what the situation is soon.

NEWS CENTER Maine will update when more details become available.

At NEWS CENTER Maine, we're focusing our news coverage on the facts and not the fear around the illness. To see our full coverage, visit our coronavirus section, here: /coronavirus

NEWS CENTER Maine Coronavirus Coverage

RELATED: Some states begin easing lockdowns as coronavirus weakens in Asia

RELATED: Real-time Maine coronavirus, COVID-19 updates: Saturday April 25, 2020

RELATED: Bullet fired through the window of a Lewiston home, suspects arrested

RELATED: As some states ease lockdowns, US COVID-19 death toll passes 50,000

RELATED: Fast Eddie's Drive-In opens early to serve the community during coronavirus, COVID-19 pandemic