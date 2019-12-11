ORONO, Maine — The University of Maine Police are warning students and staff that a 22-year-old man is not allowed on campus.

Police took to Facebook to warn students and staff that Michael Robert Nirgro had been issued a criminal trespass warning and is not allowed on campus.

Police said in their post that if anyone sees Nigro on the University of Maine campus to not approach him and to immediately call them at (207) 581-4040

Nigro is a white man, 5'11", 160 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

The police department is not saying at this time why Nigro is not allowed on campus.

https://www.facebook.com/plugins/post.php?href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2FUMainePD%2Fposts%2F2833536093343524&width=500