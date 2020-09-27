University of Maine student drowns in river, police say

ORONO, Maine — Police say a University of Maine student drowned on Saturday after jumping off a bridge in Orono.
Police say 19-year-old Regan McCleary, of Buxton, jumped into the Stillwater River around 5 p.m. Saturday.
The Portland Press Herald reports that a passerby swam into the river to help McCleary but was unsuccessful.
Rescue crews searched the area and recovered McCleary's body at about 7 p.m.
Police say they are investigating the death.
If you or someone you know is struggling, there are a number of resources you can reach out to for help, including:
- Maine 24-Hour Crisis Hotline: 1-888-568-1112
- National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1-800-273-8255 (or online chat)
- National Crisis Text Line: Text HOME to 741741
- Veterans Crisis Line: Call 1-800-273-8255 and Press 1, or text to 838255
- Trevor Project LGBT Crisis Line: 1-866-488-7386 (online chat, or text TREVOR to 1-202-304-1200)
This story will be updated.