University of Maine student drowns in river, police say

19-year-old Regan McCleary, of Buxton, jumped into the Stillwater River around 5 p.m. Saturday, police said Sunday.

ORONO, Maine — Police say a University of Maine student drowned on Saturday after jumping off a bridge in Orono.

Police say 19-year-old Regan McCleary, of Buxton, jumped into the Stillwater River around 5 p.m. Saturday.

The Portland Press Herald reports that a passerby swam into the river to help McCleary but was unsuccessful.

Rescue crews searched the area and recovered McCleary's body at about 7 p.m.

Police say they are investigating the death.

If you or someone you know is struggling, there are a number of resources you can reach out to for help, including: