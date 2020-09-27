x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Maine's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Maine | NewsCenterMaine.com

Crime

University of Maine student drowns in river, police say

19-year-old Regan McCleary, of Buxton, jumped into the Stillwater River around 5 p.m. Saturday, police said Sunday.
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

ORONO, Maine — Police say a University of Maine student drowned on Saturday after jumping off a bridge in Orono. 

Police say 19-year-old Regan McCleary, of Buxton, jumped into the Stillwater River around 5 p.m. Saturday. 

The Portland Press Herald reports that a passerby swam into the river to help McCleary but was unsuccessful. 

Rescue crews searched the area and recovered McCleary's body at about 7 p.m.

Police say they are investigating the death. 

If you or someone you know is struggling, there are a number of resources you can reach out to for help, including:

This story will be updated.

Related Articles