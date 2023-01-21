University of Maine Police investigating incidents on campus

A $500 reward is being offered to anyone who provides credible information leading to the positive identification of suspects involved in two incidents.

ORONO, Maine — The University of Maine Police Department is investigating two incidents that happened on campus in November of last year, both near the Buchanan Alumni House on College Ave.

"Damages and thefts like this happen almost every week," Grace Blanchard, a UMaine senior and editor-in-chief of Maine Campus Media, said.

According to the University of Maine Police Department's Facebook page, the first incident happened around midnight on Nov. 20. The university police reported four males were caught by a security camera video damaging a $4,000 sign in front of the building.

The second incident was reported to the police several days later. A hollow, copper bear statue worth nearly $8,000 was stolen. It was also located outside of the building. It's approximately 2 ft. by 3 ft.

Blanchard said the Buchanan Alumni House isn't located in a central area on campus.

"Unless students are walking along College Ave., there's not really a lot of traction I would say that goes on over there throughout the entirety of the day... There's a lot of things that go missing on campus that just never come back", Blanchard said. "I think something this scale, they might have an opportunity to find but we don't know if it's even still on campus,"

Anyone with information about either of these incidents is asked to contact Lt. Noel Santiago with the UMaine police dept. at (207) 581-4040 or by email: um.policedepartment@maine.edu.