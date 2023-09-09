UMaine police offer $500 reward for info about string of harassment complaints

The University of Maine sent out an email Friday evening detailing concerns about a recent string of harassment complaints.

ORONO, Maine — The University of Maine Police Department is offering a $500 reward for information about the individual or individuals suspected in a string of harassment complaints.

An email was sent out to the undergraduate student body shortly after 5:30 p.m. Friday that detailed the complaints, which included a report of projectiles being thrown out of a vehicle at bystanders.

UMaine student Andrea Young told NEWS CENTER Maine on Saturday that she witnessed a harassment situation around 11 p.m. Friday, just hours after the email was sent.

"Last night I was just chilling in my dorm, window open, and then it was late at night around 11, and people were partying, and I heard like slurs being yelled out," Young said. "I didn't really see the people who were doing it, but it was like the F-slur, and it was constantly repeated over and over again until it just went away."

NEWS CENTER Maine reached out to the University of Maine Police Department for comment but had not heard back by the time of publication. However, the chief of police had this to say in the email: “This sort of behavior will not be tolerated here at UMaine.”

The campus police said they plan to prosecute the individual or individuals behind these acts.

“Working together, we can put an immediate end to this hurtful behavior and help assure or campus remains a safe and welcoming environment for all,” Robert Dana, vice president for Student Life and Inclusive Excellence and Dean of Students, said in the email.