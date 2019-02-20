UNITY, Maine — Maine State Police arrested and charged a man from Unity with possession of child pornography Wednesday.

Members of the State Police Computer Crimes Unit and Homeland Security searched the apartment of Scott Tedesco, 57, at 596B Albion Road Wednesday morning, according to Public Safety spokesman Steve McCausland.

McCausland said officials seized a tablet at the home, and an initial search of it revealed dozens of sexually explicit images of children under the age of 12.

Tedesco was arrested at his work in Pittsfield without incident and was brought to the Waldo County Jail, according to McCausland.

Tedesco is charged with one count of possession of sexually explicit materials. He was being held Wednesday afternoon on $500 bail.

If Tedesco posts bail, McCausland said he is to have no contact with any child under the age of 16, and he is prohibited from having access to the internet.

McCausland said analysts will now go through Tedesco’s tablet at the computer crime unit.