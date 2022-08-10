Unity man faces slew of charges following domestic incident in Montville

Aaron Nickerson, 47, is charged with kidnapping, aggravated assault, burglary, and creating a police standoff, among other charges.

MONTVILLE, Maine — A man from Unity is facing multiple charges stemming from a domestic incident in Montville.

It happened around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday on Morse Road, according to a release from the Waldo County Sheriff's Office.

Responding deputies called in the Maine State Police Tactical Team for backup due to information deputies received from the victim on scene, the release stated. However, before the tactical team arrived, deputies arrested 47-year-old Aaron Nickerson.

Nickerson has been charged with the following:

Kidnapping, class A

Criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon, class B

Aggravated assault, class B

Domestic violence terrorizing, class C

Burglary, class A

Possession of a firearm by felon, class C

Domestic violence criminal mischief, class D

Creating a police standoff, class E

Nickerson was taken to the Waldo County Correctional Center.

The incident remains under investigation, officials said.