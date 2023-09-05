'The ultimate shapeshifter' | US drug agents warn of rise in fake pills laced with fentanyl

Tuesday was Fentanyl Awareness Day, and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency used it as a platform to spread educational information about the deadly drug.

PORTLAND, Maine — U.S. Drug Enforcement agents took Tuesday's Fentanyl Awareness Day to educate the public about the dangers of the deadly drug that killed 560 Maine people in 2022, according to state data.

The DEA notes fentanyl is 50 times stronger than heroin, and 100 times more potent than morphine. The agency says just two milligrams can be a deadly dose. On the street, it comes mostly in powder or pill form.

"Fentanyl has become the ultimate shapeshifter," Jon DeLena, associate administrator for the U.S. DEA, said. "And it's in other drugs now, like cocaine, methamphetamine, and heroin, or the most insidious of all, fake pills."

He said those pills are designed to look like a typical Adderall, Percocet, or Vicodin.

"We know so many people have no idea that it's fentanyl that they're using, likely when they're trying one of these fake pills," DeLena said. "And we know that these pills and that same powder, generated by those two evil cartels, are ending up in the streets of Maine."

Just one month ago, police in Portland seized 137 grams of fentanyl during a traffic stop in the city. Police said the amount was "large enough to kill the entire population of Portland." They also seized 228 grams of methamphetamines, 53 grams of cocaine base (crack), 25 grams of cocaine HCL, 73 Xanax pills, and $2,606 in cash.

On April 28, Auburn police announced a seizure of 14 kilograms (31 pounds) of fentanyl mailed in a large box to a restaurant in the city worth a value of more than $3 million.

On May 5, Sagadahoc County sheriff's deputies announced an arrest of a New Jersey man carrying 92 grams of fentanyl, 130 grams of cocaine, and more than $14,000 in cash in his car in Richmond.

So far in 2023, DEA agents nationwide reported seizing almost 26 million fake pills and more than 4,000 pounds of fentanyl powder.

"You think about—and I've met—those parents, who have lost their children; who wish they had one more opportunity; who never thought it would happen to them; who never thought it would happen in their homes," DeLena said.

"I just don't want any other family to feel this pain," Farrin said in a weekly Republican news conference on April 25.

His daughter's death motivated him to advocate for more comprehensive measures to combat the crimes and increase access to treatment and harm reduction.

"Things that I didn't have my mind totally open to—I've got to be part of that solution," Farrin said about treatment.

DeLena said Maine is a shining example of how the state encompasses all aspects of substance use disorder in its policies, which he references at national conferences.

"Those components all work together and that, for me, is why a place like Maine is the gold standard in how we approach this, and I don't say that lightly," DeLena said.