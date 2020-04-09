UNH student accused of shooting neighbor through wall shared by their apartments

According to police, the bullet passed into a 22-year-old woman's apartment and struck her in the back.

DURHAM, N.H. — A 24-year-old University of New Hampshire student is charged with felony reckless conduct after allegedly shooting a fellow student through a wall shared by their apartments.

The incident happened around 5:30 p.m. Thursday at The Lodges at West Edge, which is on Mast Road in Durham, NH.

Upon arrival, responding officers located the 22-year-old victim in her apartment with an apparent gunshot wound. Officers said they also located Brian Nguyen, 24, inside the woman's apartment attempting to provide her with first aid.

Both Nguyen and the victim are students at the University of New Hampshire.

According to the Durham Police Department, further investigation revealed Nguyen, a resident of an adjacent apartment, had accidentally discharged a handgun. According to police, the bullet passed into the victim’s apartment and struck her in the back.

The victim was transported by ambulance to the Portsmouth Regional Hospital where she was treated and is being held for observation.

Nguyen was charged and subsequently released on personal recognizance bail. Due to current COVID-19 court restrictions, his arraignment date has not yet been determined and will be set by the Strafford County Superior Court at a later date.

The Durham Police Department was assisted by the University of New Hampshire Police Department, Durham Fire Department, and McGregor Memorial EMS.