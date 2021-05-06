UMaine says fire in campus library was result of arson

UMaine PD and the Division of Student Life are offering a $2,500 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of anyone responsible.

ORONO, Maine — The University of Maine said a fire in Fogler Library on Wednesday night was the result of arson. According to UMaine, the State Fire Marshal's Office is investigating.

The library reopened at 10 a.m. Thursday after the fire broke out around 9 p.m. Wednesday. The building was evacuated and no injuries were reported, according to UMaine. Some areas of the building are still closed for cleaning and maintenance.

The UMaine Police Department and the Division of Student Life are offering a $2,500 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of anyone responsible, the university said. Call 207-581-4040 or go online to report.