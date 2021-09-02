UMaine police seek male suspect in reported assault on campus mall

A woman reported the man grabbed her from behind, choked her, and yelled a slur because of her Pride shirt, campus police said.

Police received an anonymous report that a man grabbed a female from behind, briefly choked her, yelled a slur because she was wearing a Pride shirt, and fled, the University of Maine said Thursday night.

The suspect is described as a tall, white male with short brown hair.