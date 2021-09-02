UMaine police seek male suspect in reported assault on campus mall

ORONO, Maine — University of Maine police are seeking information about a reported assault just after 5 p.m. Thursday on the campus mall.
Police received an anonymous report that a man grabbed a female from behind, briefly choked her, yelled a slur because she was wearing a Pride shirt, and fled, the University of Maine said Thursday night.
The suspect is described as a tall, white male with short brown hair.
Police ask anyone with information about the incident or suspect to call them at 207-581-4040.