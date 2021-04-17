x
UMaine Police investigating social media threat

The University of Maine Police Department is asking the public for help in locating 20-year-old Afshin Zarechian of New Hampshire.
ORONO, Maine — The University of Maine Police Department in Orono alerted the UMaine community on Saturday evening that it's investigating a social media threat and looking for a 20-year-old man.

The Department sent an alert out at 8:41 p.m. asking the public for help in locating 20-year-old Afshin Zarechian of New Hampshire. 

Police describe Zarechian as 5'9' and 150 lbs. with brown hair and eyes and a dark complexion. They say he is driving a gray BMW with New Hampshire plates "RICCH."

Anyone with information about Zarechian's whereabouts is asked to call 207-581-4040. 

