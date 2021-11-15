UMaine - Orono issues alert after assault on campus

The suspect is still at large. He is described as about 6 ft. tall and wearing dark clothing and gloves.

ORONO, Maine — The University of Maine has issued an alert about an assault on the Orono campus.

UMaine police say they received a report around 10 p.m. on Sunday about an assault that happened at approximately 8:30 p.m. in the area of the East Annex on campus.

According to officials, police say a woman reported that a man, who she did not know, grabbed her from behind, threatened her with an unknown object, pushed her to the ground, and then ran off.

UMaine police ask that if you have any information about the assault to contact them at 207-581-4040.