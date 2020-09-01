BANGOR, Maine — The Roman Catholic Diocese of Portland is internally investigating a priest's involvement in the death of Renee Henneberry-Clark.

The spokesman for the diocese, Dave Guthro, confirmed Wednesday that they are reviewing all of the information and Father Anthony Cipolle’s actions related to the case.

Before the shooting that killed Renee Henneberry-Clark in July 2018, witnesses say there was a fight between Cipolle, who was Renee's priest, and Philip Clark.

At Philip Clark’s sentencing on Tuesday, Judge William Stokes said, “Cipolle certainly did not help the situation at all.” Stokes continued as he described the events that led up to the murder and said, “He (Cipolle) had the opportunity, and given his position, had a moral obligation to try and defuse the situation and he didn’t. He inflamed it.”

Guthro said the investigation would have happened anyway. He said, “Out of respect to police, the diocese was waiting for the sentencing to be complete for an internal investigation. Now the diocese can have access to the people and material it needs to.”

In November, Father Cipolle took the stand as a witness in the Philip Clark murder trial. Cipolle was Renee's priest and friend. Cipolle told the court he was helping her with her divorce.

"I was looking out for her interest," Cipolle said.

On Tuesday, 56-year-old Philip Clark was sentenced to 43-years to the Department of Corrections for shooting Renee Henneberry-Clark several times before ultimately killing her.

There was no date given on when the Diocese investigation would be complete.

