PORTLAND, Maine — A Westbrook man initially charged with murder in the shooting death of a man near the Oxford Street Shelter pleaded guilty on Tuesday to manslaughter.

Tyrese Collins, 20, was charged with murder following the shooting death of 45-year-old Jackson Wilson near the Oxford Street Shelter the night of June 26, 2018.

Wilson, who had been staying at the shelter, was rushed to the hospital where he later died.

Collins pleaded not guilty to murder in September 2018.

He will be sentenced in December or January, according to Marc Malon, spokesman for the Maine Attorney General's office.

