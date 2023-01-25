NY man sentenced for taking underage Maine girl out of state for sex

Tyler Streeter, 28, was sentenced in federal court on Wednesday.

PORTLAND, Maine — A man from New York convicted of transporting an underage Maine girl out of state for sex will spend several years in prison.

Tyler Streeter, 28, was sentenced in federal court in Portland to six years Wednesday, with five years of supervised release. He was convicted on a felony charge of interstate transportation of a minor.

The prosecution sought a nine-year sentence, and the defense sought a three-year sentence.

Judge Nancy Torresen presided over the case and requested Streeter's sentence be served in a facility with sex offender treatment.

The girl involved was younger than 17 at the time she was reported missing in April 2021. She was found a couple of days later with Streeter in New York.

A release from the United States Attorney's Office District of Maine on Wednesday stated that court documents show Streeter contacted the girl on Instagram and TikTok in late 2020 and began a months-long interaction with her online. At the time, Streeter resided in Norwich, New York, and the victim lived in Maine. Streeter groomed the victim by repeatedly telling her that she was attractive and that he loved her and wanted to marry her, and he also sent graphic messages in which he expressed his interest in having sex with her, according to the release.

There were no impact statements given by the victim or the victim's family in court Wednesday.

Streeter is a registered sex offender from a 2017 conviction for sexually abusing an underage girl.

Streeter told the judge Wednesday he has been working to improve himself and said he believes he can.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice. For more information about Project Safe Childhood, click here.