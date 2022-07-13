Four charged after incident of graffiti, damage at Rockland school

Two unnamed youth, as well as Khyllie Cochran, 18, and Juston Hurley, 19, have been charged with aggravated criminal mischief, police say.

ROCKLAND, Maine — Two juveniles and two adults have been charged after an incident of graffiti and extensive damages at Oceanside High School in Rockland mid-July, police say.

Two unnamed youth, as well as Khyllie Cochran, 18, and Juston Hurley, 19, were each charged with aggravated criminal mischief, according to a press release posted on Facebook Friday evening by the Rockland Police Department.

RSU 13 reported the incident July 13, where extensive damage was done to an outbuilding and the surrounding property at Oceanside High School, the release says.

Police note broken windows and derogatory graffiti, including swastikas and racial slurs, as being part of the damage.

The Maine Attorney General's Office is reportedly reviewing the case.

"The office reviews all cases involving potential civil rights violations, including those involving hate speech," the release said.

PRESS RELEASE: On 07/13/2022, RSU 13 reported extensive damage done to an outbuilding and the surrounding property at... Posted by Rockland Maine Police Department on Friday, July 29, 2022