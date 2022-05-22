2-year-old dies following triple shooting in Wells

Andrew Huber Young is accused of shooting three family members, including a 2-year-old girl, who died, according to police.

WELLS, Maine — Editors Note: The above video aired on May 21, 2022.

A Wells man accused of shooting three people Saturday has been charged with murder after a 2-year-old succumbed to her injuries from a gunshot wound, Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss said Sunday in a release.

Andrew Huber Young, 19, is being held without bail at the York County Jail and faces additional charges stemming from a shooting Saturday at a Wells home that injured two others and led to the death of 2-year-old Octavia Huber Young.

The other two alleged victims, both male, were brought to the York Hospital to be treated for injuries not considered life-threatening, according to the release.

An autopsy will be conducted for Octavia Huber Young, the release states.

A section of Crediford Road in Wells was blocked off Saturday while police conducted their initial investigation.

One neighbor told NEWS CENTER Maine he heard the gunshots while walking on a trail behind his house.

“It sounded like thumps on the ground or something while was walking, but I couldn’t really tell where they were," Miles Doucet said. "I thought they could have been an animal or gunshots or something like that."

Doucet's mother, Allison McGarrigle, said they have lived on the street for about two-and-a-half years.

“Everyone is really friendly. People are always walking their dogs and…it’s very quaint," she said.

McGarrigle added it was a shock to hear about the shooting and said "anyone would be shocked no matter where you live."

Correction: An earlier version of this story identified the 2-year-old as the alleged shooter's niece. However, that information has not been confirmed.