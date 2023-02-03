Two women arrested in Bangor in case involving 1.4 pounds suspected fentanyl

The arrests took place Thursday night, according to the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency.

BANGOR, Maine — Two Massachusetts women were arrested Thursday night in Bangor in connection with a drug case, authorities say.

Krismely Guzman, 24, and Eri Geilys Polanco Canceres, 22, both of Lawrence, Massachusetts, were arrested, according to a news release from the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency.

The MDEA was investigating the distribution of fentanyl in Hancock and Penobscot counties. Authorities said the suspects were arrested while trying to distribute a "significant amount" of the drug.

Over the last year, MDEA investigators were looking into a Lawrence-based drug trafficking organization responsible for distributing "record amounts" of fentanyl through several Maine counties, the release stated.

The Downeast Task Force reportedly made a number of undercover purchases of fentanyl and methamphetamine from local drug sources, according to authorities.

On Thursday, the MDEA identified a rental vehicle with the two suspects inside. Authorities said they came to Maine to distribute more fentanyl. Around 10 p.m., their car was stopped on Union Street in Bangor.

After searching the vehicle, investigators found suspected fentanyl hidden in the engine compartment totaling 1.4 pounds. It had an estimated street value of $94,000, according to the release. Around $5,000 in suspected drug proceeds were also found in the car and seized.

Both suspects were booked into the Penobscot County Jail and charged with aggravated drug trafficking. Their bail has been set for $100,000 each.

MDEA's Downeast Task force was assisted in their investigation by MDEA's North Central Task Force in Bangor, the Bucksport Police Department, and the Bangor Police Department, the release said.

The investigation is ongoing, and more arrests are likely.