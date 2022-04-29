Two arrested for murder of 43-year-old Perry woman

The pair, from Perry, are charged with murder in connection with the death of Kimberly Neptune, whose body was found on April 21.

PERRY, Maine — Two people were arrested Friday and charged with murder in connection with the death of 43-year-old Kimberly Neptune, whose body was found in Perry on April 21.

Donnell J. Dana, 38, and Kailie A. Brackett, 38, both of Perry, were arrested during a traffic stop on Route 190 just before 5 p.m., the Maine Department of Public Safety said in a news release.

Neptune was found dead just before 8:15 p.m. on April 21 in an apartment at 27 Thunder Rd. in Perry, police said at the time. They had visited the apartment at the request of a relative.

State police at the time released photographs from surveillance camera video showing a person walking by the apartment building where Neptune was found.

They ruled Neptune's death a homicide.

They remain at the Washington County Jail pending an initial court appearance, which has not yet been scheduled.

Maine Department of Public Safety Spokesperson Shannon Moss

declined to release additional information citing an active and ongoing investigation.