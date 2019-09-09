MILLINOCKET, Maine — An 18-year-old is in jail being charged with stabbing two people in Millinocket as police continue to investigate.

Millinocket Police Chief Craig Worster says just before midnight on Sunday, Sept. 8, police got a call of a stabbing at a home on Prospect Street. When they arrived they found a man had been stabbed twice and a woman several times, once in her nose and several other times around her neck and head.

Both victims were treated at the Millinocket Regional Hospital for non-life threatening wounds and were released by Monday morning.

Police arrested Hunter Cote, 18, who leaves at #1 Prospect Street in Millinocket. Cote is being charged with aggravated assault and was taken to Penobscot County Jail.

The Millinocket Police were assisted by East Millinocket Police Department and the Maine State Police. Worster says additional charges are expected.