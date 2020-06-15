SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — On Sunday, afternoon, South Portland police responded to reports of a robbery, around 4:30 p.m., at the Walgreens Pharmacy on Main Street in South Portland.

Police were told a male suspect entered the store with a gun, though, did not show it, and demanded cash from an employee. The suspect was said to have then left on foot. Police say no one was injured in that incident.

While responding to this call, South Portland Police says officers were alerted of another robbery at the CVS Pharmacy on Market Street.

At that scene, police say a male suspect had entered the store, stated he had a gun, although not displayed, and demanded cash from an employee.

The suspect made away on foot, with no cash. Police say no one was hurt during this incident, either.

Police say they believe these incidents are related.

South Portland Police Department says they do not believe the public is at risk at this time.

Anyone has any information regarding the identity of the suspect is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Chris Todd at christo@southportland.org, 207-799-5511 ext. 7448, 207-347-4100 (Anonymous tip line), or sppdtips@southportland.org.

