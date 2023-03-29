Two seriously injured in crash after allegedly fleeing robbery in Jay

The incident occurred Tuesday night.

JAY, Maine — Two people were seriously injured after allegedly fleeing from a traffic stop made in connection with a robbery in Jay on Tuesday.

At approximately 7:49 p.m., the Jay Police Department was notified of a robbery at the Label Shopper Store at the Jay Plaza, according to a news release from the Maine Department of Public Safety.

A suspect vehicle, a silver 2008 Pontiac G6, was found and reportedly pulled over for a traffic stop but fled north on Main Street.

Two were seriously injured when the vehicle crashed in the area of Route 1 at the Route 4 intersection, the release said.

The driver, 33-year-old Vanessa Gordon of Livermore Falls, and passenger 38-year-old Joshua Allen of Farmington, were both brought to area hospitals by LifeFlight. Gordon reportedly sustained life-threatening injuries from the crash and was operating under a revoked license.

Route 4 was shut down while crews responded to the incident but has since reopened.

Maine State Police continue to investigate the crash. The Jay Police Department is reportedly investigating the alleged robbery incident.

"Both the Maine State Police and the Jay Police Department were assisted by the Wilton Police, Livermore Falls Police, Franklin County Sheriff’s Department, Jay and Wilton Fire Departments, NorthStar Ambulance and LifeFlight of Maine," the release said.