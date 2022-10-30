Two Maine schools closed on Halloween due to threat of violence

Maranacook Community High and Middle Schools will be closed after a text that threatened violence at the high school was received Saturday, per officials.

READFIELD, Maine — Maranacook Community High and Middle Schools will be closed Monday due to a threat of violence.

According to a message by RSU 38, Superintendent Jay Charette, the two schools will be closed “out of an abundance of caution” after school officials received an anonymous text on Saturday that threatened violence at the high school.

Charette said that he notified the police about the threat, and they are investigating the validity of the text. In the message to the school community, he added he can't share more information due to the ongoing investigation.

The school will share more details with students about the incident, including plans for reopening schools on Tuesday. Charette said if anyone has reliable information, to contact a principal at the two schools.

In the meantime, all school-based activities are canceled: The closure includes the “Haunted Halloween Walk” planned by the PTO Sunday night.