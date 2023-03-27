Two Sanford men charged in burglary of Acton business

Ryan Murray, 40, and Justin Clifton, 20, both of Sanford, were charged with burglary.

SCARBOROUGH, Maine — Two men are accused of burglarizing a closed business in Acton Saturday night.

Police received a call about a burglary in progress at a business located on H Road in Acton, according to a Facebook post by the York County Sheriff’s Office.

Per the post, the alleged suspects left the area when police arrived at the business. Detectives used a K-9 that led them to a nearby cemetery where deputies found fresh tire marks they believed belonged to the alleged suspects.

Officials said they received leads that led them to Scarborough Downs Road in Scarborough, where they found Ryan Murray, 40, and Justin Clifton, 20, both of Sanford, inside the car.

After questioning Murray and Clifton, police said they established probable cause to arrest and charged the men with the burglary in Acton.

The car they used was impounded pending a search warrant, per the post.

Both men are expected to appear in Springvale District Court Monday at 1 p.m.

