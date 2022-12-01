One charged, 2 pounds of fentanyl seized in Aroostook County drug bust

The raid marked the third seizure of a significant amount of fentanyl or methamphetamine in northern Maine in 10 days.

WADE, Maine — An Aroostook County man was arrested Wednesday after drug agents raided his home and allegedly seized about $245,000 worth of fentanyl, as well as methamphetamine, cash, and guns.

The raid was the third significant drug raid in northern Maine in a week and the second in two days.

Daniel White, 56, faces unspecified drug trafficking charges and was taken to Somerset County Jail, where he remains on federal drug trafficking charges, Cmdr. Peter Arno of the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency said in a release.

Agents with the MDEA's Aroostook County Task Force executed a search warrant Wednesday night at White's home on Gardner Creek Road in Wade.

Agents allegedly seized more than 2 pounds of fentanyl and half-pound of methamphetamine with a combined street value of about $245,000 and more than $12,000 in suspected drug proceeds and several guns.

The arrest followed an investigation over several months into the importation and sale of significant amounts of fentanyl and methamphetamine in Aroostook County, Arno said in the release.

On Wednesday, the MDEA allegedly seized more than a kilogram of suspected fentanyl at a Corinna home and arrested two on drug trafficking charges.

On Nov. 22, agents allegedly seized 330 grams of fentanyl, as well as cocaine, money, and a shotgun from a home in Hancock County. Three men were charged with drug trafficking.

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, the Aroostook County Sheriff's Office, and the Maine State Police assisted in the investigation.