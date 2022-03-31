Two in custody after reported standoff in Dover-Foxcroft

The incident began around 7 p.m. Wednesday and ended around 5:30 a.m. Thursday.

PORTLAND, Maine — Two people were taken into police custody early Thursday morning following a reported standoff in Dover-Foxcroft.

The incident began after an alleged failure to stop traffic violation, according to a news release from Sgt. Glenn Graef of the Dover-Foxcroft Police Department.

Officers reportedly responded to 8 Park St., where the incident started around 7 p.m. on Wednesday and lasted until 5:30 a.m. on Thursday, police said.

Jeremy Taylor, 31, and LeiAnn Hernandez, 27, were being held at the Piscataquis County Jail as of Thursday, the release states. Their residence was not listed in the release, and no charges were reported by Thursday afternoon, despite calls to the department and jail.

The incident remains under investigation, with assistance from the Piscataquis County Sheriff's Office and Maine State Police.