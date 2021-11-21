Two people stabbed during gathering at Fairfield home, police say

Maine State Police said they arrested Alejandro Rivera of Puerto Rico and charged him with two counts of elevated aggravated assault.

FAIRFIELD, Maine — Two people are in the hospital after police said they were stabbed at a home in Fairfield Saturday night.

According to Maine State Police, they received a call around 11:12 p.m. about a stabbing at a home at 19 Pratt Rd.

After arriving at the home, police said they found that two men had been stabbed during a gathering at the home.

Police said they arrested and charged Alejandro Rivera, 31, of Puerto Rico for the crime.

Rivera was taken to the Somerset County Jail. He faces two counts of elevated aggravated assault.

The victims are not being identified at this time. They were taken to nearby hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said this is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public.