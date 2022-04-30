Two injured in alleged drive-by shooting in Waterville

Two people suffered gunshot wounds in alleged drive-by shooting in Waterville. Their injuries were not considered life-threatening.

PORTLAND, Maine — Two people suffered gunshot wounds Saturday morning in an apparent drive-by shooting in Waterville, dispatch confirmed.

Deputies with the Waldo County Sheriff's Office responded to a call from a woman in Unity, who told officials she had been shot, according to a news release issued Saturday by the Waterville Police Department.

When deputies arrived at the residence, they found a man and a woman with gunshot wounds in their legs. Both individuals reported that they were shot in Waterville, prompting the Waldo County Sheriff's Office to notify officials in Waterville.

The individuals were brought to Maine General Hospital in Waterville to be treated. Their injuries were not considered life-threatening, and they were released, the press release states.

According to detectives in Waterville, both of the individuals who were shot were reportedly involved in an altercation and assault with two other men near downtown Waterville. The man and woman said they attempted to flee in a vehicle when a separate vehicle came up on the driver's side, and someone allegedly fired shots at them.

The man and woman then drove to Unity, where they called police.

The release states that the man and woman did not provide detectives with a description of the alleged shooter, nor were they able to determine the motive.

Waterville police said in the release that they do not believe there is any danger to the public at this time.

The case remains under investigation. Police ask that anyone who may have information about the incident to contact Detective Damon Lefferts at 207-680-4079 or 207-680-4700.