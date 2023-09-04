Two people injured Sunday in head-on crash in Naples

Cumberland County Sheriff's Office said Andrew Amato, 39, of Fryeburg, faces multiple charges.

NAPLES, Maine — Two people were taken to the hospital following a head-on crash in Naples on Sunday.

At approximately 12:16 p.m., Andrew Amato, 39, of Fryeburg, was driving east on Roosevelt Trail when he allegedly crossed the center line and hit a car driven by Linda Mock, 71, of Raymond, head-on, according to a news release by Cumberland County Sheriff's Office Captain Donald Foss.

Mock and Amato were both taken to Bridgton Hospital to be treated for injuries not considered life-threatening. Foss said Amato was taken to the Cumberland County Jail and booked on multiple charges, including operating under the influence and drug possession.

Foss said police closed the road temporarily to clear the accident because both cars were disabled.