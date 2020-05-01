WATERVILLE, Maine — Two people were charged after they were involved in a drive by shooting in Waterville.

According to a release from the Waterville Police Department, officers received reports of shots fired at a residence on Whipple Street around 8:20 p.m. on Saturday and then responded to Elmwood Avenue after shots had been fired at a residence around 8:45 p.m. on Saturday.

Police say while detectives and patrol officers were investigating the case, the Waterville Police Department received another complaint of a drive by shooting on May Street.

A resident at the May Street address was nearly hit by the bullet that had gone through a window. While this incident occurred, a fourth report of a drive by shooting was reported in Clinton.

Police say through investigation, the suspect was identified as 25-year-old Dana Dasilva.

Around 11 p.m. Saturday, Maine State Police was able to stop the vehicle driven by 25-year-old Michelle Luce in Skowhegan.

Dasilva and Luce were transported to the Waterville Police Department for further investigation.

Luce was determined to have been driving while Dasilva shot at the residences.

Police say the residences targeted were not random.

Dasilva was charged with aggravated reckless conduct, aggravated criminal mischief, attempted elevated aggravated assault, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, and probation hold- on probation for domestic violence assault.

Luce was charged with hindering apprehension or prosecution.

This investigation remains ongoing.

NEWS CENTER Maine will update this story when more information becomes available.

