Two people accused of breaking into a Portland cannabis store

PORTLAND, Maine — Portland Police are searching for two people accused of breaking into a cannabis dispensary in Portland early Friday morning.
No product was stolen from Sweet Dirt, located on Forest Avenue because the cannabis and other merchandise were locked in a safe, Sweet Dirt Senior Vice President of Operations Amanda Abelmann. said
The store sustained some damage.
Portland Police Department Leuitennat Robert Doherty said the department is 'actively' investigating the burglary at Sweet Dirt.
Abelmann said the break-in happened around midnight on Friday, and the store closed for most of the day so that employees could clean up.
She said anyone with information is asked to call the Portland Police Department.