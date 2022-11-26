Two people accused of breaking into a Portland cannabis store

The cannabis company Sweet Dirt said two people broke into its Forest Avenue location early Friday morning. No products were stolen but the store was damaged.

PORTLAND, Maine — Portland Police are searching for two people accused of breaking into a cannabis dispensary in Portland early Friday morning.

No product was stolen from Sweet Dirt, located on Forest Avenue because the cannabis and other merchandise were locked in a safe, Sweet Dirt Senior Vice President of Operations Amanda Abelmann. said

The store sustained some damage.

Portland Police Department Leuitennat Robert Doherty said the department is 'actively' investigating the burglary at Sweet Dirt.

Abelmann said the break-in happened around midnight on Friday, and the store closed for most of the day so that employees could clean up.