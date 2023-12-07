Two people from New York arrested in Bangor on drug charges

An alleged undercover purchase of fentanyl, crack cocaine, and methamphetamine led to the execution of two search warrants.

BANGOR, Maine — Two men from Bronx, New York, have been arrested on drug charges after police executed a search warrant Wednesday at a residence on 3rd Street in Bangor.

Sheldon Wray, 34, and Tiquali Bracey, 32, were both arrested and charged with class A aggravated trafficking in schedule W drugs, and they were brought to the Penobscot County Jail where they are being held without bail, Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss said Thursday in a news release.

Investigators with the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency's North Central Task Force had reportedly been following several people who were believed to be involved in the distribution of fentanyl and methamphetamine, according to the release.

An alleged undercover purchase of fentanyl, crack cocaine, and methamphetamine led the Bangor Police Department's Special Response Team to execute two search warrants Wednesday at a multi-unit apartment building at the corner of Parker and 3rd Street, the release stated.

NEWS CENTER Maine was at the scene Wednesday, when 3rd Street from Warren Avenue to Patten Street was closed.

Neighbors told NEWS CENTER Maine that police had been present in the area since about 3:45 or 4 p.m. By 6 p.m., police spoke over a loudspeaker in an apparent attempt to communicate with people inside the residence regarding a possible warrant.