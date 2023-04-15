Two minors charged in connection with threat made to Waterville schools

The two minors were both charged with Class D terrorizing, according to police.

WATERVILLE, Maine — Two minors from Waterville have been charged after making a "threat of violence" to students and staff in the Waterville School Department Friday evening.

Late Friday evening, Waterville police officers were notified of a "threat of violence sent to many students and staff of the Waterville School Department," the Waterville Police Department said in a news release Saturday.

According to police, the student whose account the message was sent from did not send the message.

School officials and police continued to investigate the incident throughout the night and discovered the location the message was sent from, the release stated.

"Further investigation led to the identification of two juveniles from Waterville who were both charged with Terrorizing, Title 17-A, Section 210, a Class D crime," police said.

“Resolving these cases quickly is critically important as there is nothing more vital than the safety of our schools and children," Interim Chief William Bonney of the Waterville Police Department said.

“Thank you all for your patience and understanding," Assistant Superintendent Peter Hallen of Waterville schools said. "And thanks to the Waterville Police Department and our technology department for the work they did to resolve this matter quickly.”

No additional information has been released.