Two Mexican nationals plead guilty to entering US following prior removal

Immigration records show both men had been previously removed from the U.S., a release said.

BANGOR, Maine — Two Mexican nationals pleaded guilty Tuesday in separate hearings in a Bangor court to entering the U.S. after prior removal.

Court records show Manuel Bonilla Davila, 38, and Eduardo Ruiz Rojas, 36, were each discovered by U.S. Border Patrol agents in April 2023 in Aroostook County just a short distance from the international boundary, a release from the U.S. Attorney's Office, District of Maine said.

"Immigration records showed that both men had been previously removed from the U.S.—Davila in March 2011 in Texas and Rojas in September 2019 in Arizona," the release stated. "Neither man had obtained the express consent of the Secretary of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security to reapply for admission."

The two men now each face up to a two-year prison sentence and a $250,000 fine, according to the release. They will receive their sentencing once the U.S. Probation Office completes a presentence investigation report.

These cases were investigated by the U.S. Border Patrol.