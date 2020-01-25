GARDINER, Maine — State police and Gardiner police are investigating the shooting and stabbing of two men early Saturday morning in Gardiner. State police said one man was stabbed and the other was shot.

A third man is being questioned in connection with the incident. State police one of the department's canines helped track him down. He was found about a half mile away in the foundation of an abandoned building and was questioned by State police during the day on Saturday.

State police said the two injured men were found outside a home on Lincoln Avenue just after 1 a.m. Saturday. Both men were taken by ambulance to MaineGeneral Medical Center in Augusta and were then flown by Lifeflight helicopter to Maine Medical Center in Portland, where they have been undergoing emergency surgery.

Gardiner police were alerted to the shooting and stabbing by a resident on Lincoln Avenue, who said one of the injured men came to the door and asked for help.

Gardiner police and rescue crews then responded and located both men outside the home.

All three men involved are in their twenties. Their identities are not being released at this time.