OLD ORCHARD BEACH, Maine — A party in Old Orchard took a violent turn with the stabbing of two men.

An emergency call brought police to a home at 15 Carll Avenue at 1:16 a.m. on Sunday, February 16.

Police said tempers flared at a party, and during the scuffle, two 20-year-old men were stabbed by a third man. Both victims live at the home where the stabbing took place.

One of the victims went to Maine Medical Center to take care of his injuries. The other victim was able to patch up his wounds at home without further treatment.

Police have not released the names of the victims or their alleged attacker. As part of the investigation, police say they interviewed witnesses at the party, and they ask anyone else with information to call them at (207) 934-4911.

