Two men from England plead guilty to interference on flight diverted to Bangor

Both men each face up to 21 years in prison, one year of supervised release, and a total of $350,000 in fines on two charges.

BANGOR, Maine — Editor's note: The video above was published Jan. 4, 2023.

Two men pleaded guilty Thursday to charges of interference and assault in connection with an international flight that was diverted to the Bangor International Airport in January.

Two men from Manchester, England pleaded guilty on Thursday in Bangor at the U.S. District Court on charges stemming from an incident on a TUI Airways flight traveling from Mexico to Manchester, England, that diverted to the Bangor International Airport on Jan. 2, according to a news release issued by the United States Attorney's Office, District of Maine.

Anthony Kirby, 36, and Damien Murphy, 36, were accused of repeatedly interfering with members of the flight crew and attendants then allegedly assaulted an attendant and passenger during the flight, according to court records.

After repeated warnings, the TUI Airways flight diverted to the Bangor airport where FBI, Federal Air Marshal Service, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, and Bangor Police Department officers and agents responded.

"The investigation revealed that Kirby and Murphy had become upset after being told they would not be served any more alcohol. The pair then acquired a large bottle of alcohol from their carry-on luggage and continued to drink, becoming increasingly intoxicated," the release stated. "Despite repeated warnings, the two men continued to be belligerent, including using racial slurs. At one point Murphy assaulted a flight attendant, and Kirby assaulted a passenger. TUI Airways LTD incurred $26,589 in costs and expenses due to the unscheduled landing at BIA."

Both Kirby and Murphy each face up to 20 years in prison, along with a $250,000 fine, and three years of supervised release on interference charges. They also face up to one year in prison and one year of supervised release, with an additional $100,000 for assault charges.

It is expected the men will be sentenced after the U.S. Probation Office completes a presentence investigation report.