Two men face charges in connection with suspected drug deal in Brewer

The incident happened just before 11 a.m. Sunday on the Brewer waterfront, police said.

BREWER, Maine — Two men are facing charges in connection with a suspected drug deal involving three individuals in Brewer Sunday morning.

According to the Brewer Police Department, an officer reportedly saw the suspected drug deal on the Brewer waterfront just before 11 a.m. through camera monitoring of the area.

When two police officers arrived at the scene, 30-year-old Tyler Thomas reportedly threw a bag into the river and attempted to evade capture. He went into the river and swam a short distance offshore, police said.

Both officers received minor injuries after Thomas struggled with law enforcement, according to police.

Bangor police were called for assistance, and Bangor Fire and Rescue personnel brought Thomas onto a rescue boat.

"The bag thrown in the water was retrieved and found to contain numerous dangerous drugs and evidence of trafficking," Brewer police said. "Suspected fentanyl, crack cocaine and methamphetamine were all among the drugs recovered."

Thomas now reportedly faces charges of aggravated trafficking in scheduled drugs, assault on a police officer, and pending probation violation charges. Bertrand Cote, 46, of Bangor also faces charges including possession of Schedule W drugs, falsifying physical evidence, and violation of bail.

One man was released after an investigation.

"The Brewer Waterfront is a Drug Free Safe Zone, which resulted in aggravated charges for this case," police said. "All three men given written trespass notices not to return to the waterfront or other Brewer Parks, which is standard procedure when people commit criminal acts are committed in these locations."