Two men convicted after planning to rob Rangeley residence

The conviction came after a six-day jury trial, officials say.
RANGELEY, Maine — Two men were convicted by a federal jury after planning to steal controlled substances from a home in Rangeley, officials say. 

A news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office District of Maine stated Andre Muller, 51, and Robert Holland, 42, both of New York, N.Y., were convicted of Conspiracy to Commit Hobbs Act Robbery. 

The convicts, along with three other men, planned to rob a Maine home in 2016. Officials said on July 26, 2016, Muller traveled from New York City with two co-conspirators before meeting Holland and another co-conspirator at a property near Rangeley. 

On July 28, 2016, two co-conspirators entered the Rangeley home with knives and a baseball bat, intending to take controlled substances, the release stated. 

Holland and Muller both face up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000, officials say. They'll be sentenced at a later date. 

