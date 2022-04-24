Two men charged with drug-related crimes after apartment search in Fairfield

Justin Meserve, 39, of Winslow, and Jason Michaud, 55, of Fairfield were arrested on drug-related charges, according to a Fairfield Police Department release.

FAIRFIELD, Maine — Two men were arrested on drug-related charges after police said an ongoing investigation led to a drug bust at an apartment in Fairfield Saturday, according to a department release.

The Fairfield Police Department, as well as the Maine State Police, searched an apartment at 4 Kelley Street for suspected drug trafficking, Fairfield Police Department Public Information Officer Casey J. Dugas said in the release.

Justin Meserve, 39, of Winslow, and Jason Michaud, 55, of Fairfield were arrested and taken to the Somerset County Jail.

The release added Meserve was charged with Unlawful Possession of a Scheduled Drug with his bail set at $1,000. He is scheduled to appear in court on June 15.

Michaud is charged with Aggravated Trafficking of a Schedule Drug with his bail set at $10,000. He is scheduled to appear in court on July 13.