BRUNSWICK, Maine — The Brunswick Police Department made two arrests Wednesday night, in connection with a string of burglaries in the area. They said much of the stolen property was also recovered.

Jarrod Sennstrom, 18, and Jonathan West, 25, are charged with burglary and theft. Both men are residents of Hennessey Avenue in Brunswick.

Brunswick police said the Church of Nazarene on McKeen Street was robbed on the night of Jan. 16. The following night, the Good Shepherd Church on Maine Street, Black Pub Brewing and D’Tail’s Dog Grooming on Bath Road were also robbed, and on Jan. 19, Flight Deck Brewing and Blue Dog Daycare at Brunswick Landing were hit as well.

Brunswick Det. John Roma said what was taken from the businesses and churches included money, music equipment, and a mix of electronics.

Brunswick police said tips provided by the public helped them identify the suspects and execute a search warrant, which led to the recovery of much of the stolen property.

RELATED: After a string of commercial burglaries, Brunswick police ask for the public’s help

RELATED: String of Midcoast car burglaries believed to be connected

RELATED: Car crashes into Byrnes Irish Pub in Brunswick